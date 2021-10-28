interruptions in fuel, food and more – the European Commissioner called Brexit a “catastrophe” – InoTV

12:58 Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council on October 28 On October 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting with members of the Security Council in the format of a video conference, said the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov.

12:54 The list of professions subject to vaccination has been expanded in the Sverdlovsk region The Sverdlovsk Department of Rospotrebnadzor has expanded the list of professions whose representatives are subject to mandatory vaccination against coronavirus.

12:44 The Kremlin said that the rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia has increased significantly Press Secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov spoke about the pace of vaccination against coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Russia.

12:44 CSKA veteran: in no case should Wagner Love return Former CSKA football player Vladimir Ponomarev commented on the desire of the Alma-Ata Kairat striker Wagner Love to return to the army club.

12:39 Peskov denied reports about “restart” of information campaign on vaccination Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied media reports that the authorities are allegedly restarting an information campaign on vaccination. He stressed that “there is no restart and there can be no”, but “the campaign is and will continue.”

12:38 Obukhov reacted to the victory of Rotor over Akhmat in the Russian Cup Rotor goalkeeper Igor Obukhov shared his impressions of the victory over Akhmat Grozny in the Russian Cup.

12:28 The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on negotiations with Moldova on gas supplies The Russian side does not intend to conduct negotiations on gas supplies to Moldova “to the detriment” of this country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti.

12:17 Dina and Arina Averina from the first two places reached the final of the individual all-around at the 2021 World Cup Russian gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina showed the best results in qualifying for individual all-around at the World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

12:11 Military doctors of the Central Military District will fly to Khakassia to help in the fight against coronavirus The Ministry of Defense reported that on behalf of the President of Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed the commander of the Central Military District to assist regional medical institutions in Khakassia in the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection COVID-19.

12:11 Goncharenko – about Trusova’s injury: how you can perform with a fracture Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Inna Goncharenko spoke about the possible injury of Alexandra Trusova, which did not prevent her from winning the first stage of the Grand Prix in the United States.

11:59 Investigative Committee of Belarus reported the death of a suspect in the murder of the family of a former banker in Moscow The suspect in the murder of the family of banker Mikhail Yakhontov in Moscow, according to preliminary data, committed suicide in an isolation ward after being detained in Belarus. As reported in the Investigative Committee of the Republic, the department is checking the circumstances of his death.

11:52 Canadian expert expects Tuktamysheva and Kostornaya to lose to Lew at Skate Canada Canadian expert Asher Hill named the favorite in women’s singles at the second stage of the 2021/22 Grand Prix series in Canada.

11:46 Lukashenko: Supreme State Council of the Union State will be held on November 4 President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting with Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov, said that the Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus will be held on November 4.

11:45 Lukashenko discussed with the Prosecutor General of Russia the work on the recognition of the genocide of the Belarusian people President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov spoke about the work to recognize the genocide of the Belarusian people.

11:42 Karasev will serve the RPL Zenit – Dynamo match Referee Sergei Karasev will serve the match of the 13th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between St. Petersburg “Zenith” and Moscow “Dynamo”.

11:39 The President of the Russian Constitutional Court spoke about the tasks of the authorities in the context of crises and pandemics Resolving the contradiction between the obligation to guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens and the need to ensure national security is one of the main constitutional problems for the state, said Valery Zorkin, chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court (CC).

11:30 8,440 coronavirus cases detected in Moscow per day In Moscow, 8,440 cases of coronavirus were recorded during the day. This is evidenced by the data of the headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

11:26 Source: Koeman will receive a penalty of € 12 million for dismissal from Barcelona Former head coach of the Catalan “Barcelona” Ronald Koeman will receive a large penalty for dismissal from the club.

11:24 Cabinet approves introduction of zero duties on aluminum alloys The Russian government approved the introduction of zero duties on aluminum alloys. This was reported on the website of the Cabinet.

11:16 Source: Wagner Love wants to return to CSKA Forward of Alma-Ata “Kairat” Vagner Love wants to return to Moscow CSKA.

11:11 In Russia, the daily maximum of deaths of patients with COVID-19 was recorded A new maximum of deaths among patients with coronavirus per day was recorded in Russia, 1159 people died, for the entire time – 235,057, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus reported.

11:10 The PRC Foreign Ministry opposed official and military contacts between the United States and Taiwan China opposes any military or official contacts between the United States and Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

11:05 Shlemenko believes that Morgenstern should be imprisoned for speaking about Victory Day Former Bellator middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko reacted to the words of rapper Morgenstern about Victory Day.

11:04 More than 40 thousand cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia per day During the day, 40,096 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Russia. The day before, it became known about 36 582 cases.

10:55 RIA Novosti: Savelyev, who collected video of torture of prisoners, was arrested in absentia A citizen of Belarus Sergei Savelyev, who collected videos of torture of prisoners and handed them over to human rights defenders, was arrested in absentia, documents are being prepared to declare him on the international wanted list, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Saratov region.

10:51 Ancelotti: call me crazy, but I liked the draw with Osasuna The head coach of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti commented on the draw with Osasuna in the match of the 11th round of Examples (0: 0).

10:42 Losses of Belarusian refineries due to sanctions reach $ 80 million Losses of Belarusian refineries due to Western sanctions have reached $ 80 million, said Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Yuri Nazarov.

10:39 South American teams officially oppose the World Cup every two years The South American national teams of CONMEBOL have issued a joint statement against the holding of the FIFA World Cup every two years.

10:27 The court sentenced the man to 18 years in prison for the murder of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service in Transbaikalia The court sentenced 62-year-old Nikolai Makarov to 18 years in a strict regime colony for the murder of two people, including the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Trans-Baikal Territory Yevgeny Shikhov.

10:23 Kuban commented on the crushing victory over Krasnodar in the Russian Cup Eduard Safonov, deputy general director of Kuban for sports issues, spoke about the victory over Krasnodar in the Russian Cup (3: 0).

10:15 Alenichev – about the defeat of “Spartak”: it speaks of lack of will and spinelessness Russian coach Dmitry Alenichev reacted to the result of the 12th round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between Moscow “Spartak” and St. Petersburg “Zenith”.

10:08 A three-story residential building is on fire in Balashikha In Balashikha, near Moscow, a three-story residential building of an old building is on fire, the incident occurred in the Saltykovka microdistrict, the area of ​​fire is 50 square meters. m. Eight people were evacuated from the building, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

09:49 IS supporter planning terrorist attacks killed in Kandalaksha In Kandalaksha in the Murmansk region, a supporter of the “Islamic State” *, who planned terrorist attacks on military installations, was liquidated. This was reported by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

09:47 Spartak thanked Bayern after leaving the German Cup The press service of the Moscow “Spartak” appealed to the Munich “Bavaria” after the defeat in the German Cup match against Mönchengladbach “Borussia” (0: 5).

09:40 Source: Xavi will lead Barcelona Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi, who is the head coach of Al-Sadd in Qatar, has agreed to lead the blue garnet.

09:38 Economist Ostapkovich commented on the idea of ​​making travel for large families free Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the HSE Center for Business Studies, in an interview with RT, commented on the idea of ​​making public transport free for large families.

09:33 Gubanova told how she decided to go to the Georgian national team Georgian figure skater Anastasia Gubanova, who previously played for Russia, spoke about her transfer to another national team.

09:26 Gas price in Europe dropped below $ 1000 Gas price in Europe at the opening of trading fell below $ 1000 per 1,000 cubic meters. m after the announcement of Gazprom’s intention to continue pumping gas into European underground storage facilities.

09:22 Melnikov: telegram from the president is the most pleasant congratulations Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova spoke about her participation in the World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

09:10 Rublev commented on the situation with vaccinations to participate in the Australian Open Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev spoke about the vaccination situation at the Australian Open 2022.

09:09 More than 26 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Ukraine The number of cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine per day increased by 26,071 and reached 2,851,804.

08:54 In the UK named the possible reason for the fall of the crane at a construction site in Khabarovsk The reason for the fall of the crane at the construction site of a children’s clinic in Khabarovsk, as a result of which one worker died, could be a technical malfunction of the equipment or a violation of the rules for its operation. This was stated by the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

08:46 The favorites for the position of the head coach of Barcelona have become known Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi may lead the team after the departure of Ronald Koeman.

08:40 Barcelona announced the resignation of Koeman from the head coach Dutch specialist Ronald Koeman has been dismissed from his post as head coach of Catalan Barcelona.

08:34 The number of recorded cases of coronavirus in the world almost reaches 245 million The number of detected cases of coronavirus in the world has reached 244 996 373. This is evidenced by the data of the American Johns Hopkins University.

08:32 Ovechkin narrows NHL goal gap to three goals from Hull In the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Washington Capitals lost on their ice to the Detroit Red Wings (2: 3).

08:21 Washington Capitals lose to Detroit Red Wings despite goals from Ovechkin and Kuznetsov In the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Washington Capitals lost on their ice to the Detroit Red Wings.

08:15 An old American plane was found in Kamchatka An expedition of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) found in the area of ​​the Vestnik Bay in the Kamchatka Territory the wreckage of an American aircraft from the Second World War. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Geographical Society.

08:12 Cooper knocks out Magomedkerimov and becomes PFL welterweight champion In Hollywood (USA), at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, a welterweight fight took place on the main card of the PFL 10 tournament, in which Russian Magomed Magomedkerimov and American Ray Cooper took part.