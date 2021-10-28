https://ria.ru/20211028/vzryv-1756736044.html

Investigative Committee established the cause of the gas explosion in Naberezhnye Chelny

Investigators found out that the cause of the gas explosion in the house in Naberezhnye Chelny was the deliberate actions of the owner of the apartment, a murder case was initiated, reports … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

KAZAN, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Investigators found out that the cause of the gas explosion in the house in Naberezhnye Chelny was the deliberate actions of the owner of the apartment, a murder case was initiated, according to the Investigation Department of the RF IC for Tatarstan. residential five-story building. The floors between the fourth and fifth floors were damaged, six apartments were destroyed, five people were injured, including two children born in 2004 and 2010. The girl, born in 1999, later died in the hospital. “During the inspection of the scene, the investigators concluded that the cause of the cotton of the air-gas mixture was the deliberate actions of the owner of the apartment,” the statement says. apartment a criminal case was initiated under the article “murder committed in a generally dangerous way.” In the near future, the investigation will ask the court to arrest him. Previously, the investigation reported that the suspect lived in an apartment alone and was registered with a narcologist as an alcohol abuser. At the same time, in 2010, he refused to provide gas supply services, and a metal plug was installed on the gas pipeline going to the stove.

