Investigative Committee opened a murder case after the explosion in Naberezhnye Chelny :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti



Investigative bodies of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan opened a criminal case against a resident of the apartment in which a gas explosion occurred on October 25 in Naberezhnye Chelny. The case was initiated under clause “e” of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code (murder committed in a generally dangerous way) in relation to a 70-year-old resident of the apartment.

“It has now been established that the owner of the apartment lived alone and was registered with a narcologist in connection with the abuse of alcohol. At the same time, in 2010, he refused to provide gas supply services, and a metal plug was installed on the gas pipeline going to the gas stove, ”the Investigative Committee reports.

Earlier, in the course of the investigation, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case only on the fact of poor-quality provision of gas supply services, clause “c” part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. And the version about the improper operation of gas equipment was considered by the investigation.

On the evening of October 25, an explosion thundered in a five-story building in Naberezhnye Chelny, as a result, five people were hospitalized in a hospital, later one girl died. Four apartments were destroyed. Gazprom Transgaz Kazan reported that the house where the emergency happened was disconnected from domestic gas in 2010.

In addition to the explosion in Tatarstan, four more similar incidents have occurred across the country over the past week. On October 26, explosions occurred in Vidnoye, Moscow Region, and in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad Region, no one was injured in the incident.