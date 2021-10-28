“Invitro” announced the growth of records for PCR tests by one and a half times :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The number of entries for PCR testing for COVID-19 for the period from October 1 to October 24 increased by more than 54% compared to the same period in September this year. This was announced to RBC by the press service of the Invitro group of companies.

The most popular test related to COVID-19 was the quantification of the level of G antibodies – the number of orders for this study, according to the company, increased by 97%. At the same time, the number of entries for a similar qualitative test for antibodies to coronavirus (IgM antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19) increased by 124% over the same period, the company said.

IgG antibodies are an indicator of the presence of immunity or a previous illness. The presence of IgM bodies indicates an acute course of the infectious process, which lasts one or several weeks.

The company reported an increase in the number of home calls by 139% throughout Russia. Invitro explained this trend by holding internal promotions and increasing demand for this service against the background of the current epidemiological situation.