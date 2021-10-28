Irkutsk doctor apologized for saying that the unvaccinated should “die at home” :: Society :: RBC

Vladimir Novozhilov (left)

(Photo: The Same / Youtube)



The chief physician of the Irkutsk city Ivano-Matreninskaya children’s clinical hospital, Vladimir Novozhilov, apologized for his words that those who are not vaccinated against coronavirus should “die at home.” He said this live with the Governor of the region Igor Kobzev on Instagram.

“I apologize if I hurt someone with my performance. <…> For each of the doctors there is no difference whether a person is vaccinated or not. Help has been provided, it is and will be provided always, everywhere and to everyone, ”Novozhilov said.

He explained his emotional statement by worries about the fate of children, including newborns, for whom six coronavirus departments were deployed in the hospital. According to him, more and more cases of a severe course of the disease appear among children. Novozhilov stressed that the only way to protect against serious health consequences is vaccination and everyone should understand the responsibility.

On October 25, during a live broadcast with the regional government, Novozhilov urged unvaccinated people who fell ill not to go to an ambulance and “die at home.” “Yes, it’s a private matter: live or die. But then do not take places in hospitals, ”explained Novozhilov. He noted that the health care system is overwhelmed by the pandemic, and irresponsible citizens who have not been vaccinated are taking up places in hospitals.