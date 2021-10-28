Israel called the conditions for the entry of tourists vaccinated by “Sputnik V” :: Society :: RBC

Vaccinated foreigners will be able to enter the country if they have not been in the countries that are on the red list within the last 14 days before arriving in Israel, and there are no “other personal restrictions” for them.

When passing through passport control, you will need to present a certificate of vaccination. Upon presentation of fake vaccination documents, a foreigner will be barred from entering Israel for five years, as well as those who, having a vaccination certificate, violated the self-isolation regime.

Read on RBC Pro

Jerusalem Post learned that Israel will allow tourists with Sputnik to enter



Tourists vaccinated by Pfizer / BioNtech will be able to enter Israel if they received a second dose of vaccine at least seven days before travel, but no more than 180 days before leaving Israel. Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm and Janssen can arrive if they received a second dose of vaccine at least 14 days prior to arrival. The same intervals are provided for tourists after the booster vaccination with the third dose.

Israel has been closed to tourists since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Only returning citizens or foreigners who have permission from the authorities can enter the country. Over the entire pandemic in Israel, more than 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

In early October, the last three remaining states were excluded from the red list of countries in Israel: Bulgaria, Brazil and Turkey. At the same time, the category itself has not ceased to exist; those countries where the highest increase in morbidity has been noted can fall into it.

EU recognizes certificates of Armenia, where they inoculate with “Sputnik V”



In mid-September, the World Health Organization (WHO) suspended the approval process for Sputnik V. According to the deputy head of the Pan American Health Organization (WHO regional organization. – RBK) Zharbas Barbosa, this was done due to problems with inspections at one of the factories, and the review will resume after the “necessary changes” have taken place.

There is no complete clarity about the certification of the Russian vaccine in Europe. Reuters, citing its own sources, reported on October 21 that the European regulator EMA is unlikely to decide on the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the EU until the first quarter of 2022.