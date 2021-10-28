https://ria.ru/20211028/modernizatsiya-1756609450.html

Japan worries about China’s military modernization

Japan worried about China’s military modernization – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Japan worries about China’s military modernization

Japan, like other countries in the region, is concerned about China’s military modernization and the expansion of its military activity, said during a press conference on Thursday … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T07: 21

2021-10-28T07: 21

2021-10-28T07: 21

in the world

Japan

China

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/07/1571118427_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_547de38af6c7f7f46bef225b7cde2e09.jpg

TOKYO, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Japan, like other countries in the region, is concerned about China’s military modernization and expansion of its military activity, Deputy Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yoshihiko Isozaki said during a press conference on Thursday. Milli: We are witnessing the active development of China’s hypersonic and nuclear weapons technologies aimed at creating an offensive force capable of overcoming missile defenses. his military activity, “Isozaki said in response to a journalist’s request to comment on Milli’s statement, who compared the PRC’s testing of hypersonic weapons with the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. A link to sources said that China in August tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and this “caught” US intelligence by surprise. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile.

https://ria.ru/20211028/ugroza-1756604101.html

Japan

China

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/07/1571118427_132 0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d8517c2645860b929e4ac7431d6da4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, japan, china