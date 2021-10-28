https://ria.ru/20211028/modernizatsiya-1756609450.html
Japan worries about China's military modernization
TOKYO, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Japan, like other countries in the region, is concerned about China’s military modernization and expansion of its military activity, Deputy Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yoshihiko Isozaki said during a press conference on Thursday. Milli: We are witnessing the active development of China’s hypersonic and nuclear weapons technologies aimed at creating an offensive force capable of overcoming missile defenses. his military activity, “Isozaki said in response to a journalist’s request to comment on Milli’s statement, who compared the PRC’s testing of hypersonic weapons with the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite in the USSR in 1957. A link to sources said that China in August tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and this “caught” US intelligence by surprise. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile.
