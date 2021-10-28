https://ria.ru/20211028/gonkong-1756607644.html

Japanese Premier Expresses Concern over Hong Kong Situation

Japanese Premier Expresses Concern over Hong Kong Situation

TOKYO, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, speaking yesterday at the meeting of the 16th East Asia Summit, which was held by videoconference with the participation of representatives of ASEAN countries, Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Russia, expressed serious concern about the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and also stressed the need to ensure freedom of sea and air navigation in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. “Noting the general importance of the issue of realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Kishida expressed grave concern. shared by other countries, including ASEAN, regarding continued actions in violation of Japanese sovereignty in the East China and South China Seas, which are in violation of legislation and heighten tensions in the region. be executed within the framework of the provisions of the PA Convention H on the law of the sea and respecting the legal rights and interests of all participants who use the routes across the South China Sea. He also stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, “the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The document states that” other participants in the summit also spoke about the importance of ensuring freedom of sea and air navigation in the South China Sea, and also stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of issues within the framework of international law, including within the framework of the UN convention. “” Premier Kishida also expressed serious concern about the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Other participants supported his fears, “the release says. According to the ministry, during his speech, the Japanese prime minister also touched on other regional issues, including, said about the” inadmissibility of the DPRK’s actions, in particular, the conduct of missile tests, “and also noted the importance of ASEAN action on Myanmar. The East Asia Summit is a platform for dialogue between the leaders of the APR countries on a wide range of issues on the regional agenda. It was formed in 2005 to develop cooperation between the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners: Russia, the USA, China, Republic of Korea, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.

