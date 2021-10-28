Jennifer Lopez showed a bright outfit that she chose for a date with her boyfriend

Jennifer Lopez is a very effective woman who, no doubt, knows how to win the attention of a man. At her feet were the most beautiful and successful artists and athletes, and often all much younger. And this is not surprising, because the 52-year-old star never looked her age.

In her personal Instagram Stories account, the successful American singer and actress shared a selfie she took in the car. She sat in the front seat, but did not show the driver. However, it is already clear for whom J.Lo dressed so beautifully. Plus, she accompanied the posting of a hot pink heart emoji.

In the frame, the star of the movie “Wedding Planner” appeared in a luxurious dress in a floral print, embroidered with stones and sparkles. Most likely this is one of her favorite jackets from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jennifer Lopez’s hair was left loose, styling in beautiful natural waves. She applied bright makeup: highlighted the cheekbones and eyes, and applied nude lipstick on her lips.

Apparently, the artist dressed up for a date with her lover, actor Ben Affleck. Surely he was discouraged by her appearance, and once again realized how lucky he was.

