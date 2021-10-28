Jolie with children, Salma Hayek with her daughter and other guests at the premiere of “The Eternals” in London (video)

Critics may not be thrilled with Chloe Zhao’s blockbuster superhero, but the film’s premieres continue to be buzzing

Chloe Zhao’s film “The Eternals” premiered in London the day before. And the stars and the director of the film walked the red carpet. Traditionally, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek took their children with them. Writes about this Daily Mail.

Jolie on the red carpet was accompanied by 15-year-old Shiloh, 16-year-old Zakhara, 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox and 17-year-old Pax. Maddox, Jolie’s eldest son, adopted before her marriage to Pitt, is studying in South Korea and did not attend the premiere.

Salma Hayek, who chose a red dress embroidered with sequins for the premiere, appeared in the company of her 14-year-old daughter Paloma.



Salma Hayek and her daughter Paloma [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Gemma Chan [+–] Photo: Getty Images

It is noteworthy, but Shiloh, who for a long time wore only men’s clothes and even thought about changing gender, came back in a dress. Moreover, as noted by attentive journalists, it was again her mother’s dress: an outfit from Dior, which Jolie wore in 2019 for the premiere of the film “Maleficent: Lady of Darkness” in Beverly Hills. Also, Vivienne and Shiloh came in ballet shoes of the same brand that their mother prefers.

London premiere of “The Eternals” [+–]

Jolie recently admitted that she doesn’t buy new dresses often, so she welcomes the idea of ​​her daughters taking on her outfits. So, Zakhara also came to the premiere of “The Eternals” in Los Angeles in her mother’s old dress.

Angelina herself came out yesterday in a Valentino outfit, which consisted of a white blouse, a black floor-length skirt and a jacket.

Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Richard Madden, Keith Harington, Chloe Zhao, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan [+–] Photo: Getty Images

The premiere was also attended by the rest of the actors involved in the film: Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and director Chloe Zhao herself.

We will remind, earlier there were reviews of film critics who have already watched the long-awaited superhero film, based on the comics of Jack Kirby. And the reviews were conflicting. Most of those who watched called the film “crumpled”.