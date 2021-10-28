Julia Roberts celebrates her 54th birthday – modern photos of the actress

A radiant smile, a shock of reddish curly hair and legs from the ears – this is how the performer of the role of Vivien in the cult film “Pretty Woman” remembered the audience. Since then, the actress has tried on a lot of roles and changed beyond recognition, trying different styles, hairstyles and makeup. The list of films in which Roberts brilliantly played is impressive: “Runaway Bride”, “Best Friend’s Wedding”, “Intimacy”, “Ocean’s Eleven”, “In Bed with the Enemy”, “Eat, Pray, Love” … But it seems , viewers do not want to say goodbye to the image of her cheerful heroine who believes in love: Roberts is still associated with Beauty.

We offer you to admire the modern photos of the actress, who today, on October 28, celebrates her 54th birthday.

In matters of beauty and self-care, the actress is categorical: she was one of the first to say that she wants to grow old “beautifully”. She does not accept interference with the appearance of plastic surgeons and put health care and self-acceptance at the forefront.

“I know that I have wrinkles, but I want to see them. After all, I am the real one. I want you to accept me for who I am,” says Julia.

However, judging by her latest advertising campaign for Lancome, she changed her mind altogether. We offer you to admire the modern photos of the Hollywood actress, which she shares on her Instagram.

Julia Roberts (photo: instagram.com/juliaroberts)