Julia Roberts quotes – about love, life, cinema, a selection on the actress’s birthday

Today, October 28, one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood turns 54! Julia won the hearts of millions of viewers around the world. We remember what she said about love, life and her profession

Julia Roberts is a beautiful, charming and intelligent woman. Over the years, in her interviews, she shared her filming experience, details of relationships, personal observations and life experiences. For Julia’s birthday, “Today” was highlighted by her brightest quotes.

By the way, Julia Roberts is also a mother – the actress is raising three children. Her daughter Hazel recently took to the red carpet for the first time.

About life

I have an amazing life. I met wonderful people. I had a wonderful relationship – very different. I was so lucky to be on that “golden” path that led me to all this.

I was having dinner the other day with my niece Emma (actress Emma Roberts – Ed.) And she said, “You’re so smart, Aunt Julia.” And I wanted to say: “I’m not smart, I’m just 41, and you’re 17!”

I think that I have remained the same ordinary person that I have been all my life. It’s just that this stupid job of mine confuses people, making everyone think that somehow I’m incredibly “charming”.

I don’t think fame changes people. People change as they gain experience and knowledge about life.

Life is such a precious thing. Please, please, let’s love each other, live for today, communicate with each other, be kind to each other. Peace to you.

About love

The beauty secret is to always look at the one who really loves you.

True love does not come to you; it must be within you.

You will understand that this is love when all you need is for this person to be happy, even if you are not part of their happiness.

I believe that two people can be connected by heart. And it doesn’t matter what you do, who you are and where you live – there are no boundaries or barriers if two people are destined to be together.

About cinema and acting

Oscar is a great honor. It’s exciting and, on the one hand, it means a lot, but on the other hand, it doesn’t mean anything at all. It’s just a moment in time.

I am an ordinary person with an unusual profession.

As an actress, of course, I react very positively to flattery.

Sometimes people think that the actors are puppets – everyone else makes the decisions for us. You know, really! The only thing we are responsible for is the decision to take on this or that role or not.

For me, the magic of cinema lies in the fact that when you shoot an interesting film, at the end of the day you feel that you have gained invaluable experience, that you have learned something.

I wouldn’t go nude in a movie. For me personally, when you play in clothes it is a performance, and when without it it is already a documentary film.

