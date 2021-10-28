Kandelaki “thanked” Oksana Samoilova for plagiarizing a business idea

Tina Kandelaki

Tina Kandelaki released a series of hemp oil face masks back in December last year. The TV personality decided to play with the “forbidden” ingredient in cosmetics and starred for an advertising campaign in the guise of a prisoner. Imagine her surprise when Oksana Samoilova took over this idea of ​​the photo shoot. In the new promotional shoot, the model is holding a sign with an almost identical slogan – “Criminal Beauty”. Note that Tina’s slogan sounds like “Illegal beauty”.

“It’s nice that our ideas are cited by Oksana Samoilova’s brand. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, thank you. And now we vote, who did better: me or Oksana? ” – commented the TV presenter, who combined both pictures – her own and her competitors.

Netizens also picked up Kandelaki’s ironic tone: “Tina, when you have four children and a wonderful husband, you have no time for creativity, you know”; “Well, for Oksana, it’s not the first time to repeat after someone.” Others, on the contrary, were quick to defend the model, saying that the journalist’s idea also does not shine with originality. “Completely different pictures. You haven’t come up with anything new, ”the subscribers are sure.

Samoilova is really not the first time that she has been plagiarized as part of her cosmetic production. For example, the packaging design and the overall concept of the brand seemed suspiciously similar to a similar project by the American star Kylie Jenner. Collages have also proliferated on the web comparing brands.

And all would be fine, but the composition of the products caused another flurry of questions. It turned out that it contains the same ingredients that another well-known brand of cosmetics uses. “Recently, we have received more than 20 appeals on this issue. The biggest problem is quality. We have sent our applications and requirements for an inspection to Rospotrebnadzor at the place of registration and place of manufacture of these products, ”said lawyer Roman Lalayan.

