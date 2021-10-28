Kanye West’s “Donda” album hits a billion streams on Spotify, and Kardashian denies reunion rumors – Panorama

The album by American rapper Kanye West “Donda” has gained a billion streams on the Spotify music platform, RIA Novosti reports citing Digital Music News.

The collection was released at the end of August. And it was the most successful music premiere of 2021. On the first day, “Donda” listened to 94 million users on Spotify and 60 million on Apple Music.

However, just a few days later, West was ahead of Canadian rapper Drake, who released his sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy”.

His album was listened to 150 million times on Spotify in its first 24 hours, and it reached the billion mark in less than a month after release. It took “Donda” almost two.

The publication notes that the two “rap giants” have not gotten along with each other for a long time. This year, for example, Kanye has done everything to ensure that billboards featuring his album outnumber those that Drake bought to promote “Certified Lover Boy.”

Meanwhile, according to RIA Novosti, the American TV personality of Armenian origin Kim Kardashian denied rumors of reunion with Kanye West in an interview with the WSJ portal. However, they continue to be friends and business partners.

“He is a wonderful father and a good person. He helps me in many ways, I can always rely on him,” – said Kim.

She added that the rapper owns part of her Skims lingerie brand. He is also the main ideological inspirer of the project.

Rumors of a reunion of the couple began to surface after Kim appeared in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye Donda’s album in Chicago. After that, the former spouses were noticed during joint dinners, but Kardashian concluded that they remain extremely friendly.

The TV personality and the rapper got married in 2014. They had four children. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce.