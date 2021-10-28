https://ria.ru/20211027/kardashyan-1756341776.html

Kardashian has denied speculation about reuniting with West

Kardashian denied speculation about reuniting with West – Russia news today

Kardashian has denied speculation about the reunion with West

Kim Kardashian denied rumors of a reunion with Kanye West in an interview with WSJ. However, they continue to be friends and business partners. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

2021-10-27T13: 01

2021-10-27T13: 01

2021-10-27T13: 01

showbiz

kimberly kardashian

kanye west

celebrities

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/133758/32/1337583250_0-0:2768:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab0e6a893d9cfa1d8d4bc7b863daaa5.jpg

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Kim Kardashian denied rumors of a reunion with Kanye West in an interview with WSJ. However, they continue to be friends and business partners. She added that the rapper owns part of her Skims lingerie brand. He is also the main inspirer of the project. Rumors of a reunion of the couple began to appear after Kim appeared in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye’s Donda album in Chicago. After that, the former spouses were noticed during joint dinners, but Kardashian concluded that they remain exceptionally friendly. The TV personality and the rapper got married in 2014. They had four children. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce.

https://ria.ru/20210827/kardashyan-1747508705.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/shoubiz-1755577156.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/133758/32/1337583250_262 0:2722:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_f3bd578e858d9f7cebc963005007e148.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

kimberly kardashian, kanye west, celebrities