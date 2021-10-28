https://ria.ru/20211027/kardashyan-1756341776.html
Kardashian has denied speculation about reuniting with West
Kardashian denied speculation about reuniting with West – Russia news today
Kardashian has denied speculation about the reunion with West
Kim Kardashian denied rumors of a reunion with Kanye West in an interview with WSJ. However, they continue to be friends and business partners. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. Kim Kardashian denied rumors of a reunion with Kanye West in an interview with WSJ. However, they continue to be friends and business partners. She added that the rapper owns part of her Skims lingerie brand. He is also the main inspirer of the project. Rumors of a reunion of the couple began to appear after Kim appeared in a wedding dress at the presentation of Kanye’s Donda album in Chicago. After that, the former spouses were noticed during joint dinners, but Kardashian concluded that they remain exceptionally friendly. The TV personality and the rapper got married in 2014. They had four children. After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce.
