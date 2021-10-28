Keanu Reeves’ lookalike from Uralsk gets hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
73

Albert Masuatov
Albert Masuatov. Photo: instagram.com/albert_masuatov

Albert Masuatov from Uralsk noticed his similarity with the famous actor Keanu Reeves several years ago. Now the 35-year-old Kazakhstani has begun to create videos on social networks using the image of a star, a NUR.KZ correspondent reports.

