Keanu Reeves’ lookalike from Uralsk gets hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok

Albert Masuatov. Photo: instagram.com/albert_masuatov

Albert Masuatov from Uralsk noticed his similarity with the famous actor Keanu Reeves several years ago. Now the 35-year-old Kazakhstani has begun to create videos on social networks using the image of a star, a NUR.KZ correspondent reports.

For the first time about the similarity of Albert with Keanu Reeves, his younger sister said after a joint viewing of the movie “Speed”. There, the actor, in the role of a secret service officer, manifests miracles of heroism and saves everyone from a terrorist.

“I have no acting data, I have not studied acting anywhere. But one day my work colleague advised me to shoot videos and put them on TikTok. I did so.

He put on a suit, styled his hair and tried himself as John Wick from the famous action movie. One of my videos got over 700 thousand views. They began to write to me and invite me to shoot in advertising, ” – said Albert Masuatov.

The Kazakhstani double of the star has a wife and three children. It turns out that until recently they did not notice the similarity of a man with a famous actor.

“Only after everyone began to say that I look like Keanu Reeves, my wife watched the film” John Wick. ” . My dream is to become Keanu Reeves’ stunt double and act in films “, – says Albert.

It is worth noting that the man works as a slinger at a factory and does not have much time for creative experiments.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/image/1919243-dvoynik-kianu-rivza-iz-uralska-nabiraet-sotni-tysyach-prosmotrov-v-tiktok/