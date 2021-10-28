Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson: stars with the smallest breast size

Lush cleavage and wide hips are the standard of female beauty and sexuality by Hollywood standards. Therefore, celebrities often go under the surgeon’s knife to add volume to their breasts and buttocks, as well as to overcome complexes.

But some representatives of Hollywood have challenged imaginary ideals and proved that you can look great without a third bust size. OBOZREVATEL has collected photos of famous actresses and singers who consider small breasts to be their great dignity.

Actress Keira Knightley does not complex at all due to the small size of the breast. In addition, Kira forbids retouchers on the set to “finish painting” her additional volume in the neckline.

Actress with Ukrainian roots Mille Jovovich small breast size did not prevent her from becoming a sex symbol of Hollywood. The star often wears dresses with a deep neckline and they fit perfectly on a thin beauty.

Actress Emma Watson often admitted that she considers her figure imperfect, but she does not want to change forms with the help of plastics. Despite this, Hollywood directors and designers call her their muse.

Actress Cameron Diaz was complex in her youth because of a miniature bust. Despite the ridicule of her peers, she proved that she can be sexy without implants. Diaz is not shy about wearing extravagant dresses with a deep neckline.

Vanessa Paradis has always been proud of her cleavage. On the red carpet, she walks exclusively in dresses made of translucent material or with a deep neckline.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o was named the most beautiful woman on the planet in 2014. The Oscar-winning star has a small breast size, but at social events it is impossible to take your eyes off her image. Stylists always choose brightly colored V-neck dresses for celebrities.

Actress Kristen Stewart also chooses flamboyant cutout dresses for social events. The “Twilight” star is proud of her figure and has no intention of enlarging her breasts.

Oscar and Golden Globe winner Natalie Portman also has small breasts. In everyday life, the actress wears oversized oversized clothes, but in public she does not hesitate to demonstrate the neckline with the help of tight dresses, translucent fabrics and deep necklines.

Actress Charlize Theron conquered Hollywood with her charisma and talent, not silicone breasts. The star has always considered a slender figure to be her advantage. The actress does not plan to go under the knife of a plastic surgeon.

Singer Shakira always performs on stage in revealing suits or tops, although her bust cannot be called magnificent. For a pop star’s incendiary numbers, this is an advantage, since her big breasts would make it difficult for her to dance. At the same time, Shakira has repeatedly headed the ratings of the sexiest performers.

