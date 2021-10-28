Kekhman, appointed general director of the Moscow Art Theater, is going to return Doronin

– Vladimir Abramovich, for me (and not only for me) the news of your appointment to the Gorky Moscow Art Theater is a shock. How unexpected is this proposal for you?

– Certainly unexpected. I am grateful to Olga Borisovna Lyubimova, who in a very short time was able to appreciate our work not only at the Mikhailovsky Theater, but also in Novosibirsk. And the decision to appoint me to the Moscow Art Theater was due to the successes that happened in NOVAT. The first is the restoration, carried out in the shortest possible time, and the second is the “Pushkinskaya Karta”, with which the theater is working very successfully today. That is, the content that we have created over six years turned out to be so in demand that NOVAT here overtook the capital’s theaters and museums.

– If the Minister of Culture praised you so highly as a crisis manager and offered you a big post in the capital’s theater, then the Moscow Art Theater on Tverskoy Boulevard needs a change of leadership?

– And not only the minister. This decision was supported by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Alekseevna Golikova and the government apparatus. From what I have read and heard about the work of the current team, I can assume: this is due, on the one hand, with an incomprehensible hype for me that has nothing to do with the theatrical process, and on the other, with the building itself, which needs to be brought into ideal state, because 2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of its construction.

– Now you are the artistic director of the Mikhailovsky Theater, this year at GITIS you even defended your diploma as a director, and even with honors. And suddenly – back to business executives, back reconstruction. This is, excuse me, a downgrade.

– All that is unexpected is God’s. For me, these are changes that are very interesting to me.

– How?

– In my life there was one great woman who taught me everything related to opera and conductors. This is Elena Vasilievna Obraztsova. Largely thanks to her, I ended up in the Mikhailovsky Theater.

Now a second great woman appears in my life – and also Vasilievna, but only Tatiana. Tatiana Vasilievna Doronina. Of course, I do not claim any artistic direction in the Moscow Art Theater. And I will honestly say that from the directors of the drama theater I communicate only with Lev Abramovich Dodin, I consider him my teacher. We spent a lot of time talking about life at the opera, I sat at his rehearsals and loved it most of all. And when I went to study at GITIS, I asked Lev Abramovich the most important question: what does the profession of a director mean?

His answer amazed me: he said that such a profession does not exist. You can’t learn to be a director. I really don’t know many people in drama. I personally know Ksenia Rappoport, Chulpan Khamatova, Zhenya Mironov, Volodya Mashkov, Kostya Bogomolov. I rarely go to the drama theater. I was familiar with Oleg Pavlovich Tabakov. I am not leaving opera and ballet. But an interesting project appears in my life, and I really hope that the contract that has been signed with me, I will be able to work out beautifully. If the founder is happy with me, perhaps he will renew it.

– Has the Minister of Culture, appointing you to this position, outlined the range of your tasks, defined your competencies?

– My competence is connected with the charter of the theater, which I have to study carefully. I hope that these competencies are very simple, like any general director: all appointments, all the money and issues related to reconstruction and restoration. In general, toilets, buffets, and so on.

– And the appointment of an artistic director will also be in your competence?

– I don’t know yet how this is defined in the charter, but I must say: of course, I will try to see Tatyana Vasilyevna Doronina, so that, firstly, she would tell me all the wishes she has and, secondly, to persuade her to come out to the stage if you can. After all, Elena Vasilievna Obraztsova sang at the Mikhailovsky Theater to the last. And I was probably the only one who did not know about her illness. If I had known, I would not have let her sing, but urgently put her in the hospital and, I think, then she would have lived longer. But she didn’t say anything to me, because for her not singing was tantamount to death.

– But Tatyana Vasilievna behaves like a queen in exile – no contact with the outside world. How do you expect to do this?

– My close friend promised to help me in contact with her and will go with me to Barvikha to Tatyana Vasilievna. And there are people in the theater who worked with her, and maybe by joint efforts we will try to meet and talk to her. In general, I think that the most important thing in the theater is continuity and tradition. And the loss of this is the most terrible thing for the theater.

– That is, you share the general opinion that the current leadership of the Moscow Art Theater has treated the People’s Artist of the USSR Tatyana Doronina unfairly?

– And that’s putting it mildly. Not only artistic director (Eduard Boyakov. – “MK”) – the whole theater acted unfairly with her. The artistic director could be given a hand by the same people who work in the theater. They did not intercede for her.

I do not know all the details that were in this confrontation, but I know one hundred percent – you can come to an agreement with any person if you have respect for him. Obraztsova taught me this. And I am sure that the participation of such a person as Tatyana Vasilievna Doronina in the process is very important. If he is removed from the theater, it is the end of his life. Therefore, I am sure that if physically she can, we will see her on stage – I promise you that. They did not reckon with it, and this is the essence of the conflict.

– If we are talking about the reconstruction of a building on Tverskoy – how do you, at least at first glance, assess its condition? Have you been to this theater?

– Once, when I was invited there by Sergei Gennadievich Novikov to the play “Laurel”. But I often, when I go to the Ministry of Culture, I pass this building and I can say about the external impression: catastrophically dirty windows, facades in a terrible state. I can’t say anything about the roof yet.

When I got there, I realized that the architecture of the large hall is similar to the main hall of the Salzburg Festival. The building took a long time to build, then the Moscow Art Theater was divided, and Brezhnev decided to give it to Tatyana Vasilyevna. It is a great building and was once a great theater. And if Tatyana Vasilievna can formulate her wishes, then these wishes must be fulfilled.

It seems to me that it is very important to understand what the theater’s budget is today, what financial discipline is. When, together with the Ministry of Culture, we conduct an audit, after that we will make all organizational and personnel decisions. And now we will calmly get to know everyone and we will work on the basis of what we have.

– Are we Vladimir Abramovich or will a new team come with you?

– Of course, at the initial stage I will bring someone with me from St. Petersburg so that they can help me quickly get up to speed. But I just do not yet understand how people will behave: there is an old team there and those who have come with new leadership. All people in the theater are emotional and can perceive my arrival in different ways.

– Today at the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky artistic director Eduard Boyakov. Will you become a director with him or is he with you?

– As far as I know, in accordance with the charter of the Moscow Art Theater – the director’s theater. And, as it always seemed to me, Boyakov is a producer who is now putting on performances for some reason. I need to meet with him, talk and then understand how mentally we can interact. And only then will there be a solution. I watched a lot of his interviews – he says amazing things.

– For example?

– That the Moscow Art Theater is number one in Moscow. Honestly, either I don’t understand anything, or he doesn’t understand anything. But this Moscow Art Theater cannot be called the first theater in Moscow. It seems to me that the number one now in terms of efficiency and importance is the Vakhtangov Theater or the Theater of Nations. And Vakhtangovsky is the only one in the country who earns two, if not three times more than he receives subsidies from the budget.

– When you start performing your duties, where will you start?

– I’m starting tomorrow, tomorrow I’ll be at the theater. Immediately I go to see what the staffing table is. And, of course, a tour of the theater. The main thing is a toilet and a buffet, and an actor’s dining room. These points immediately show whether the theater is effective or not. If people are well fed, it means that the manager is thinking about them. If the toilets are clean and good, then there is respect for the viewer. The level of management is immediately clear.

– Are you planning to move to Moscow?

– Undoubtedly.

– In connection with the new place of work – what will happen to yours – in Mikhailovsky and Novosibirsk? Where will you leave and where will you stay? Or maybe pull all three?

– I’m leaving Novosibirsk. On October 29, I will fly there for the premiere and say goodbye to the team. I will meet with the governor and the plenipotentiary. There is now a wonderful director – Ara Aramovich Karapetyan, an excellent musical director – Dmitry Yurovsky, I hope he will become the artistic director of NOVAT. And in Mikhailovsky I remain part-time artistic director, just like now.

– Well, are there any specific plans at the Moscow Art Theater?

– In two months we will make a big event: the presentation of the plans of the Gorky Moscow Art Academic Theater.

Read the article “Appointment of Khabensky as artistic director of the Moscow Art Theater raised questions”