Kendall Jenner came out in a mask all over her face – did plastic

Women from the celebrity Kardashian-Jenner family are known for their love of plastic surgery. The only one who suffers less than others from accusations of abuse of beauty injections and other procedures was Kendall Jenner, but she also got it pretty bad.

Now the supermodel is waiting for a new wave of criticism, because she was photographed at the exit from the plastic surgery clinic.

Everything would be fine, but the girl’s face was completely covered with a white collagen mask. You can see it here.

It remains a mystery what Kendall corrected, because doctors offer a wide range of services. Starting with facial skin care and ending with plastic nose and botox.

Well, now we will take a closer look at the new photos of the star.

Kendall Jenner leaves plastic surgeon’s in a FULL face mask as …, World … https://t.co/KXNWJaH5I9 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/irqFBpZ6tb – World News (@easyfindasia) October 28, 2021

Note that the older sisters of the 25-year-old girl frankly admitted that they had corrected their appearance. Kendall still denies it.

Source: the sun