Kendall Jenner showed off her Halloween costume

The model will appear at the party in the attire of the dead bride, as she said in the caption to the photo.

Kendall Jenner posted her Halloween-themed photo shoot on Instagram. The model chose Tim Burton’s cartoon “Corpse Bride” as inspiration.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Kendall wore white underwear, mesh gloves, platform shoes from the latest Dior collection and a pearl necklace.





Photo: Instagram kendalljenner

Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner family is getting ready to throw a gorgeous party, and have already begun showing pictures of their homes decorated for the holiday.

And Kendall was the first to show the costume. Photos for the photo shoot were taken by her friend Dana Tripp.

Photo: Instagram kendalljenner

Earlier this month, Kendall shared another Halloween-themed photo with her Instagram followers. In the picture she was wearing a black corset, gloves and stockings. And the photo was signed with the phrase: “It’s time to think about Halloween.”

And sister Kendall, Kylie Jenner, for the holiday of All Saints Day, presented a line of cosmetics in the style of “Nightmare on Elm Street”. In the promo video, Kylie appeared completely naked in front of the audience, smearing a liquid on her body that imitates blood.

Focus has collected everything that is known about Halloween and the history of how it went from a pagan holiday to a commercially profitable event. And also found out which manicure is in the trends of the most terrible holiday of the year.