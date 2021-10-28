https://ria.ru/20211027/bpla-1756596232.html

Kiev refused to clarify the situation with Bayraktar in Donbass, Gryzlov said

Kiev refused to clarify the situation with Bayraktar in Donbass, Gryzlov said – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

Kiev refused to clarify the situation with Bayraktar in Donbass, Gryzlov said

Representatives of Kiev in the negotiations on Donbass have avoided the issue of using the Turkish Bayraktar drone, the Russian plenipotentiary envoy said in a contact … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The representatives of Kiev in the negotiations on Donbass have avoided the issue of the use of the Turkish Bayraktar drone, said Boris Gryzlov, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the contact group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday said that the Ukrainian military first used the Bayraktar attack drone in Donbass. he, according to the headquarters, destroyed the enemy’s cannon with a bomb. Flights of military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles along the entire line of contact are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. “The urgent requests of representatives of Donbass to clarify the situation and clearly confirm or deny the fact of Ukraine’s use of UAVs in violation of the Minsk agreements and agreements on measures to strengthen the ceasefire were ignored by the Ukrainian delegation,” the statement said. Gryzlova. Plenipotentiary of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the contact group, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said that the representatives of Kiev had avoided a direct answer to the question about the use of the Turkish Bayraktar drone. A member of the Kiev delegation in the contact group Sergei Garmash claims that Kiev “confirmed” the fact of the use of a Bayraktar drone. ” “Bayraktar,” who with surgical precision suppressed the enemy’s firing point, “he wrote on Facebook. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

