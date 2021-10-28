“Killer Dogecoin” for the month has risen in price by 777%. Musk’s favorite token is already in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, which was launched as the “Dogecoin killer”, has achieved success. It was announced in 2020, and today it is already in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world according to Coinmarketcap. And it continues to grow actively, writes AIN with reference to Fortune.

►Subscribe to the “Ministry of Finance” Facebook page: the main financial news

Over the past 30 days, Shiba Inu is up 777%. This is a fairly large increase – the graph is rapidly going up.

Read also: “Dogecoin Killer”. Shiba Inu entered the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization

Chart: CoinMarketCap

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of 10:45, the cost of the token is $ -0.00000088.

Shiba Inu’s popularity

On October 5, Shiba Inu became the most popular token on Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States. The daily trading volume of the “meme” cryptocurrency on the site reached $ 1.3 billion, exceeding the result of bitcoin. On October 6, Shiba Inu’s daily trading volume on Coinbase exceeded $ 1.8 billion.

After the altcoin’s value began to skyrocket, one of the major holders transferred more than $ 83 million worth of Shiba Inu from one address to another. The transfer fee was $ 46. This “whale” purchased 6.1 trillion Shiba Inu coins at the end of September, paying approximately $ 43.8 million. Thus, he received about $ 74 million in “paper profit” for the week.

Read also: Elon Musk’s puppy crypto-coin soared by 1300% after the billionaire’s tweet

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization.

The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, which artificially inflated the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and other unprofitable companies.