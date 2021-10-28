“Knocked out my eardrums!” – Nicolas Cage commented on the collaboration with the gunsmith of the film “Rust”

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is a very young girl who was entrusted with loading ammunition on the set of the film “Rust“. Why did the choice fall on her? Hannah, 24, is the daughter of an experienced gunsmith, Tell Reed, who is well known in Hollywood and even worked with Brad Pitt. But if Hannah’s father is a recognized specialist, then his young successor clearly lacked experience and skills. Before becoming part of the film crew “RustHannah worked on The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage. The actor admitted that he had unpleasant impressions of how the girl did her job. Moreover, almost the entire film crew noted that she was frivolous about safety rules, and one of the team members, Stu Brambo, recalled Nicolas Cage’s reaction to the way Hannah handled the weapon. When a shot rang out for the second time in three days without warning, the actor literally exploded with anger: “Officially, you just kicked my damn eardrums out!“He shouted. At the same time, Brambo said that the girl should be fired, because such unprofessionalism is simply annoying. “We’re moving fast and she’s clearly a beginner“- said Stu. He also added that at least three security points were violated:

1. Hannah went to the set with live ammunition, without informing those present.

2. She tucked the pistols under her arms and held the rifles in her hands, which were ready for use. In this case, the firearms were aimed at people.

3. Hannah shot twice on the set, without warning those present, which means she did not prepare them psychologically for the loud sound.

As can be noted, Hannah has fewer defenders than those who are sure of her guilt. Among the first is Jeffrey W. Crowe, who expressed surprise that such a tragedy occurred during the girl’s working hours. He admitted that one person was not able to check the number of weapons that were used in the picture, but Gutierrez-Reed did her job well. “I didn’t hear about Hannah until I was informed that she would be my gunsmith. I had skepticism about her, but it disappeared when I worked with her.“- said Jeffrey.

After what happened on the set “Rust»The tragedy, which resulted in the death of a female videographer and a serious injury to the director, few have any doubts that Hannah is a dilettante. Immediately after the disaster, she deleted her social networks and made adjustments to her personal LinkedIn profile. Previously, the girl admitted that she would like to become an actress, but fate decreed otherwise. In the meantime, work on “Rust“Suspended, and the police continue to investigate the incident.

