There is almost no one vital drug left in Russia
Kommersant: "only a few bottles" of a vital drug remain in Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
There is almost no one vital drug left in Russia
The Fund for Assistance to Patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Podsolnukh asks to urgently purchase immunoglobulin, including abroad, Kommersant writes. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Fund for Assistance to Patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Podsolnukh asks to urgently purchase immunoglobulin, including abroad, writes Kommersant. According to media reports, more than half of patients who need this vital drug have been receiving it intermittently or not at all for almost two years … Irina Barkadze, the president of the foundation, said that they sent nine requests to state bodies: the presidential administration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, Deputy Director of the Dmitry Rogachev National Medical Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology Alexei Maschan noted, for many pathologies, in particular immunodeficiencies and various autoimmune diseases, immunoglobulins are irreplaceable. The specialist confirmed that there is either no drug at all, or there is, but in limited quantities. Manufacturers attribute the interruptions to low purchase prices and a lack of raw materials. ” was raised only in August, and, therefore, only after this date the producers began to supply it more actively, “said Mikhail Stepanov, CEO of Irvin. In his opinion, the deficit is likely to remain in the future.
“Kommersant”: “only a few bottles” of a vital drug remain in Russia