https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756618039.html

Anti-vaccines will be fought in a new way

Kommersant: Russia will restart the campaign to promote vaccination against COVID-19 – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Anti-vaccines will be fought in a new way

The Russian authorities intend to restart an information campaign to promote vaccination against coronavirus. Writes about this “Kommersant” with reference to sources. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T09: 41

2021-10-28T09: 41

2021-10-28T17: 33

spread of coronavirus

Dmitry Peskov

health – society

ano “national priorities”

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/06/1740073313_0:18:2983:1696_1920x0_80_0_0_a7eec2ed3e6d1516f9dc68a4d1b938a0.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian authorities intend to restart an information campaign to promote vaccination against coronavirus. Kommersant writes about this with reference to sources. According to media reports, this issue began to be actively discussed in the internal political bloc of the Kremlin after the instruction of the deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko. One of the interlocutors of the edition noted that “the concern about this topic is high.” “So far, a unified concept for managing this agenda has not been finally formulated. What kind of administration of the Presidential Administration (presidential administration. – Ed.) Will be responsible for it has not yet been determined,” he added. , however, the results of its activities were assessed as “too aggressive and negative”, since the inhabitants of the country did not perceive the main emphasis placed on the threat of death in case of refusal to vaccinate. Excessive attention to the capital and insufficient attention to the regions was recognized as another mistake. Along with this, they plan to more actively fight opponents of vaccination. Experts, in turn, propose to draw a clearer logical connection between vaccination and the removal of restrictions in the minds of citizens, as well as resort to personal invitations to the immunization procedure. Earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, that failures in attempts to convince citizens that there is no alternative to vaccination indicate a certain flaw in the state. Nevertheless, he noted that a more responsible position of the population is needed on this issue. The Kremlin spokesman recalled that it is necessary to take responsibility for those around us, responsibility for their lives, and to instill.

https://ria.ru/20211026/vaktsinatsiya-1756319479.html

https://ria.ru/20211027/vaktsinatsiya-1756486841.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/06/1740073313_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_93dde0fabce4b6e8f572012b31dfa8b3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Dmitry sands, health – society, “national priorities” non-profit organization, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19