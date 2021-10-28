Kristen Stewart came to the Venice Film Festival in pajamas

American actress Kristen Stewart appeared at the 78th Venice International Film Festival wearing Channel pajamas.

For the catwalk on the red carpet, the star chose a light turquoise satin suit with lace and a black bow in front.

Kristen complemented her image with a necklace and white pumps.

At the Venice Film Festival, the actress appeared with director Pablo Larrain.

They present a movie together Spencer: The Secret of Princess Dianawhere Kristen Stewart starred.

The plot of the film is set in 1991 during Princess Diana’s Christmas break.

She and the royal family spend them at Sandringham Palace, which is located in Norfolk.

There, Diana decides that it is time to change her life and break off her marriage with Prince Charles, who had an affair with Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles.

It is expected that in Ukraine the film Spencer will be released in November 2021.

Recall that the Venice Film Festival 2021 is held in a traditional format on the island of Lido. The event will run until September 11th.

The main jury of the Venice Film Festival was chaired by director Bong Joon Ho, winner of the Academy Award for the film Parasites.

Three films will present Ukraine at the festival at once: Reflection (directed by Valentin Vasyanovich), Rhinoceros (directed by Oleg Sentsov) and Censor (directed by Peter Kerekesh).