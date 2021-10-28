Lawyer Pavlov said he was wanted

Lawyer Ivan Pavlov Photo: EPA / Vostock-photo

Moscow. 28 of October. INTERFAX.RU – St. Petersburg lawyer Ivan Pavlov, accused of divulging the secrets of the investigation in the case of his client, journalist Ivan Safronov, told Interfax that he was wanted.

“On September 20, the investigator in my criminal case issued an order to put me on the wanted list. Despite the fact that neither me nor my lawyers have been summoned to the investigator since July, and it is not difficult to establish my whereabouts – it is enough to call me,” Pavlov said on Thursday.

According to him, the fact that he was put on the wanted list became known from the investigator Alexander Chaban, who is in charge of Safronov’s case and who told him about it.

What kind of wanted list is in question – federal, interstate or international, is still unknown, Pavlov explained to the agency. Pavlov is no longer in the corresponding database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The lawyer insists that the investigator leading his case is under the control of the special services and the investigator in charge of Safronov’s case.

At present, Interfax does not have any comments from law enforcement agencies on the situation.

What Pavlov is accused of

In April 2021, Pavlov became a defendant in the investigation into disclosing the secrets of the investigation in the case of his client, the adviser to the head of Roscosmos, journalist Safronov, who, in turn, was accused of treason.

The investigation believes that the lawyer illegally organized the publication of the decree on bringing Safronov as an accused, and also told reporters about a secret witness in the journalist’s case.

Pavlov does not admit his guilt and considers the claims of the investigation to be unfounded. According to the position of the lawyer, he reported to the media about violations of the law against Safronov.

By a court decision, Pavlov was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of a ban on certain actions without a ban on movement, but with a restriction on the use of communications.

In September, Pavlov announced that he had gone abroad due to the impossibility of continuing his professional activity in Russia.

The Pavlov case is being handled by the Investigative Committee of Russia, the Safronov case by the FSB.

Pavlov is a St. Petersburg lawyer specializing in defending defendants in cases of crimes against state security, including treason and espionage.