Lawyer Safronov and Tsurkan put on the wanted list :: Politics :: RBC

Ivan Pavlov is accused of disclosing data from the preliminary investigation into the case of Ivan Safronov. Earlier, the lawyer was banned from using the telephone and the Internet, as well as communicating with his client. In September he left Russia

Ivan Pavlov

(Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS)



Investigators have put the lawyer Ivan Pavlov on the wanted list, the lawyer said in his Telegram. He did not specify what kind of search he was talking about – federal or international.

The corresponding decree was issued on September 20, Pavlov learned about this from the adviser to the head of Roscosmos, former Kommersant journalist Ivan Safronov, who is charged with treason. Safronov, in turn, was informed about this by the investigator Alexander Chaban, who is in charge of his case.

Pavlov said that neither he nor his lawyers had been summoned to the investigation since the summer, although his “whereabouts are not difficult to establish.”

Safronov and Tsurkan’s lawyer left Russia



On April 30, Pavlov was searched, then he was detained. The lawyer said that, according to investigators, he had divulged the secrecy of the investigation twice: the first time, when he handed over to the Vedomosti newspaper the decision to bring Safronov as a defendant in the case of high treason, and the second time, when he announced the witness under the pseudonym Lander. On the same day, the lawyer was charged with disclosing data from the preliminary investigation (Article 310 of the Criminal Code).