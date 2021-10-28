Lee’s film based on The Life of Lee Miller: actors, photos, details | Vogue Ukraine

In June 2020, after years of speculation, it was confirmed that Kate Winslet would play the role of Lee Miller, the WWII war correspondent for British Vogue. Deadline is now reporting that Winslet will be joined by a number of other stars, including Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough, to work on the tape.

Kate Winslet in the shoot of Peter Lindbergh for L’Uomo Vogue

The drama “Lee” will be based on the biography “The Life of Lee Miller”, written by Anthony Penrose – the son of Miller and her second husband Roland Penrose, historian and champion of the surrealist movement. The script for the film is being written by Liz Hannah, best known for her work on The Secret Dossier by Steven Spielberg. It is reported that Jude Law will play Roland Penrose and Josh O’Connor will play Anthony Penrose. Meanwhile, Andrea Riseborough will appear as Audrey Withers, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, who ran the magazine during World War II. Marion Cotillard will play Solange D’Ayenne, fashion director of French Vogue who was Miller’s ally.

Lee Miller

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet said. – We wanted to find and portray the most interesting decade in her life. This was the period from 1938 to 1948. I’m surprised this incredible woman hasn’t been filmed before. As a woman photographer on the front lines during World War II, she told people about what was really going on at the front. “

Lee Miller began her career as a model for American Vogue thereafter. She later moved to Paris to study photography with Man Ray, becoming his mistress and muse for several years. After the Blitz bombing, she became the official war correspondent for British Vogue. Going to France, she lifted the siege of Saint-Malo, the liberation of Paris and the release of the prisoners of Dachau for the pages of the magazine. Despite her professional success, she was depressed all her life. According to Deadline, preparation for the film will begin next year, with a premiere in 2023.