lockdown in Kiev, mortgage-2021 and “Killer Dogecoin” – Ministry of Finance

In Kiev, quarantine is being strengthened from November 1 due to the worsening situation with the coronavirus. This was stated at a briefing by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko.

From November 1, only with a covid certificate or a negative PCR test for coronavirus it will be possible to work and visit public places.

Ukrainians will be able to buy Amazon securities. The National Commission has expanded the list of world famous companies

At a meeting on October 28, 2021, the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market adopted another series of decisions on the admission of foreign securities to circulation on the territory of Ukraine. Now Ukrainian investors can take advantage of the opportunity to invest in 73 securities of foreign issuers.

Mortgage-2021: On what conditions can you take a loan for housing

Real estate is rapidly becoming more expensive, the NBU and the Ministry of Finance regularly report on the growth in mortgage lending. The government promises massive mortgages and leasing at 5% per annum. The Ministry of Finance studied the real state of affairs in the market and assessed the prospects for domestic mortgages.

“Killer Dogecoin” for the month has risen in price by 777%. Musk’s favorite token is already in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, which was launched as the “Dogecoin killer”, has achieved success.

It was announced in 2020, and today it is already in the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world according to Coinmarketcap. Over the past 30 days, Shiba Inu is up 777%.

What assets are not declared. Tax clarification (video)

What assets need to be declared and what not. Vladislav Voinov, head of the department for one-time (special) voluntary declaration of assets of individuals, of the Tax Administration Department of the State Tax Service, spoke about this.