Looks like Chris Evans and Selena Gomez are really dating! Here is the proof

Rumors of a possible romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez have received new reinforcements. Chris subscribers on TikTok are sure that the singer got into the frame of the actor’s new video. On it, he plays the piano, which (if you look very closely) reflects a girl with dark hair. Of course, fans immediately thought it was Selena.

Selena Gomez

Chris Evans

“Who is this brunette filming the video? Is that Selena? ” – write in the comments under the video.

Recall that a month earlier, 40-year-old Chris and 29-year-old Selena Gomez were seen together near a studio in Los Angeles, and a few days later – leaving the same restaurant. Everything could be attributed to a new project, a common cause or just friendship, if one day in an interview Selena did not admit that she was crazy about Evans. “I like Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s really cute, ”Gomez said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

If these rumors turn out to be true, Chris will be Selena’s first serious infatuation since her split with Justin Bieber in 2018. Rumor has it that Gomez was upset by the breakup and that, a few months after the breakup, Justin proposed to Hailey Baldwin. Earlier, Gomez told what her new chosen one should be like.