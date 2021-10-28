Lost Profit Syndrome and Bitcoin Price Record

steemit.com

The cryptocurrency market managed to maintain its position amid positive data on trading in the first bitcoin ETF in the United States and a general positive agenda broadcast by the United States Government, although it was not without the inherent rapid growth of the correction, the correspondent of the business information center Kapital.kz reports.

The main message of the new American policy in the field of cryptocurrencies was clearly formed by the chairman of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Elena McWilliams, at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas. She stated that US regulators are focused on creating a “comprehensive guide” that would regulate the interaction of the existing financial system with the cryptocurrency industry. The corporation will do its best to develop a set of rules that would allow “innovation to flourish while reducing risks,” she said. “If we fail to do this in time, we are at great risk of suppressing innovation and depriving America of leadership in developing technologies that will very soon change the world,” she concluded.

Note that more and more representatives of the US political establishment began to treat cryptocurrencies more positively. For example, Senator Rand Paul said that Bitcoin may well take the place of the world’s reserve currency. “State money is extremely unreliable! I began to wonder if cryptocurrency could play the role of world money, as more and more people lose confidence in the government, ”the politician said. Such statements are becoming mainstream and vividly reflect the mood in the society of the largest economy in the world.

In addition to news about the new soft political climate, cryptocurrencies were also positively influenced by purely economic data on the successful trading of the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States. The interest from investors was so great that the firm ProShares, which launched the BITO fund, asked CME to remove restrictions for investors on the maximum allowed volume of purchased contracts, which once again spurred the enthusiasm of the bulls. At the same time, according to the analytical agency Glassnode, investors aimed at long-term investments were not embarrassed by the rise in the price of cryptocurrencies, and they continue to hold their positions tightly. Analysts noted that, despite Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high, only about a quarter of large players were slowly fixing profits, the overwhelming majority chose to wait, clearly hoping for a more significant growth in digital gold.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market slightly dipped after explosive growth. As of Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.5 trillion, which is 4.72% below the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

Last week, the “first cryptocurrency” managed to silence skeptics once again. Bitcoin managed to renew its all-time high, crossing the $ 67,000 mark for the first time. Investors highly appreciated both the very first bitcoin-ETF fund in the United States and the results of its trading, which resulted in a significant dominance of bulls. Despite this, “digital gold” did not manage to stay at the reached level for a long time, and some correction followed, which led to a decrease in the value of BTC below the psychological mark of $ 60,000. Nevertheless, the excitement that is once again brewing around the cryptocurrency industry may turn out to be much stronger than the previous one. After all, even the co-founder of PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel is experiencing “loss of profits” syndrome. At a press conference at the Lincoln Network, he bluntly advised people to invest in bitcoin. “You should just buy yourself bitcoin. I think I have under-invested in it in the past, ”he shared.

On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 59,273. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” decreased by $ 128 billion and amounted to $ 1,116 billion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization decreased by 2.86 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 44.98%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

The past seven days have also turned out to be extremely hot for the “ether”. Digital Oil has renewed all-time highs, reaching a price of $ 4,375. Despite the fact that the asset did not manage to hold out for a long time on the conquered lines, the “ether” showed only a slight correction and is confidently holding above the psychological mark of $ 4000.

On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4,034. Although the “ether” did not manage to update its historical maximum, this asset has managed to gain a foothold above the psychological mark of $ 4000 over the past seven days. Weekly growth was a modest 0.75%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time increased by 0.97 percentage points and amounted to 19.12%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB). TThe cryptocurrency market capitalization reward, the brainchild of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, although it showed impressive results, still remained in the shadow of its older brothers due to bright informational reasons. The BNB developers, in their usual manner, decided to fix this by copying good ideas from Ethereum. They proposed an update to BEP-95, which involves burning part of the validator fees. The same mechanism was recently implemented on the Ethereum network.

On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 457.5. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency decreased by 7.28%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.06%.

4. Cordano (ADA). On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days has decreased by 7.41%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has lost 0.09 percentage points and amounted to 2.65%.

5. Solana (SOL). On Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, SOL was priced at $ 191.59. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the cost of this cryptocurrency has soared by 18.19%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.3%.