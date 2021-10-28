https://ria.com/20211028/gossovet-1756632539.html

Lukashenko announced the Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus on November 4

Lukashenko announced the Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus on November 4 – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Lukashenko announced the Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus on November 4

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Supreme State Council of the Russian Federation and Belarus will be held on November 4. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T11: 08

2021-10-28T11: 08

2021-10-28T11: 08

union state

in the world

Belarus

vladimir putin

Alexander Lukashenko

Igor Krasnov

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496485_0 0:3028:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_7bf1a466cf5eee36ec6f02ccf91689c8.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Supreme State Council of the Russian Federation and Belarus will be held on November 4. As Sputnik notes, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov is meeting with Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence on Thursday. “We are meeting with you on the eve of a very important event. a decisive step in our integration, “Sputnik quotes the head of state.

https://ria.ru/20210909/union-1749214561.html

Belarus

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/0a/1749496485_117: 2848:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_afaff34d9a4066c92d1fa0cdf2174f82.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, vladimir putin, alexander lukashenko, igor krasnov, russia