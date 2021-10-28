Lukashenko announced the Supreme State Council of Russia and Belarus on November 4

https://ria.com/20211028/gossovet-1756632539.html
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Supreme State Council of the Russian Federation and Belarus will be held on November 4. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Supreme State Council of the Russian Federation and Belarus will be held on November 4. As Sputnik notes, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov is meeting with Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence on Thursday. “We are meeting with you on the eve of a very important event. a decisive step in our integration, “Sputnik quotes the head of state.
