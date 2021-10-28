Mads Mikkelsen explains why he agreed to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts

The actor assures that his character will be different from that created by his predecessor. To copy the work of the master Mikkelsen considers “creative suicide”.

The 55-year-old Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been finally confirmed for the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the Fantastic Beasts saga, and the first picture in the form of an evil magician has already appeared on the web. Despite the fact that this is still only Photoshop, there is every reason to assume that the created image is not far from the one that will appear on the screen. This was stated by the actor himself.

Mikkelsen’s Grindelwalnd will be different from the image that Johnny Depp embodied in the previous part.

“No one is interested in me going there and trying to copy something. That would be creative suicide, especially if it was done in advance and masterfully. So everyone expects us to find another way. We need a bridge between what he (Johnny Depp – ed.) did, and what I’m going to do. Everything else would be just creative stupidity, “- described his approach to the role of Mikkelsen.

Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald [+–]

The actor also explained why he agreed to replace Depp, who was removed from the role by the producers of the film after his litigation with ex-wife Amber Heard and charges of domestic violence.

“I’m a big fan of the Potter universe, and it’s a genre that you don’t touch in my part of the world. In Denmark, you can’t get away with that kind of budget, so obviously when it came to me it was a fantastic opportunity.”

The epic battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts by Potter author J.K. Rowling has essentially teased fans since the first Harry Potter book. According to experts, the potential chemistry of Jude Law and Mikkelsen may ultimately pay off the mediocre second half.

The release of the third part of the saga is scheduled for July 15, 2022.

As for Johnny Depp, the actor managed to star in some episodes of the third part of the film, but after a British judge dismissed his libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun, the management of Warner Bros. asked him to leave the project.

“I want to inform you that Warner Bros. asked me to give up my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I respectfully agreed to this request,” the actor later said.

He promised to appeal the decision, but his appeal was dismissed in March. The actor’s fans created a petition demanding that Depp be returned to the shooting, but it did not meet with success.

Meanwhile, rumors spread in the press that Hurd was preparing a crushing blow to the pride of her ex-husband. Allegedly, the agents of the actress are negotiating with the producers of “Fantastic Beasts” about her participation in the third part of the picture.

However, Depp himself does not lose hope of whitening his reputation. Recently it became known that the defense of the actor had strong evidence that his ex-wife slandered him.