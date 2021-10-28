Magnit publishes first financial results after acquisition of Dixy

The revenue of the Magnit group for 9 months of 2021 amounted to 1.3 trillion rubles, follows from the message of the retailer. This is 14.4% more than in the same period last year. At the same time, in the third quarter, this figure increased by 27.7% to 489.3 billion rubles. The company’s report notes that it was during this period that the acquisition of Dixy’s retail business was completed (the deal amounted to RUB 97 billion) and from July 22, Magnit began to take its results into account in the reporting of the entire group. The retailer also disclosed Dixy’s financials separately for the first time. Its revenue in the third quarter amounted to 53.3 billion rubles.
For the first time, “Magnit” disclosed indicators for the online business segment, which it launched about a year ago.
The total online goods turnover (GMV) for 9 months amounted to 5.2 billion rubles. (of which more than half – 2.9 billion rubles – fell on the III quarter). The average number of orders in the last three months has grown to 32,600 per day, the retailer said in the reporting.
EBITDA of “Magnit” in the third quarter increased by 27% to 35 billion rubles, and net profit – by 41.1% to 13.6 billion rubles. These indicators “exceeded the consensus forecast of Interfax, according to which EBITDA was expected to grow to 34.4 billion rubles, net profit – to 12.9 billion rubles. Taking into account the deal with Dixy, the group’s net debt also increased: if in the second quarter of 2021 this figure was 498.9 billion rubles, then by September 30 it increased to 682.9 billion rubles.
Analysts at Golsman Sachs believe that Magnit has become “the fastest growing public company retailer in Russia in the third quarter.” In particular, like-for-like sales (LFL) at the retailer increased by 8.6%, while at X5 Group and Fix Price – by 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively.
Magnit was founded by businessman Sergei Galitsky. Now the largest shareholders of the network are VTB Bank (17.3%) and Marathon Group of Alexander Vinokurov and Sergey Zakharov (16.7%), according to the company. 63% of the company’s shares are in free float. Now Magnit is the second largest retailer in Russia in terms of revenue after X5 Group. As of September 30, the company operated 25,315 stores (2,477 of which were taken over by Dixy).
The analytical report of Promsvyazbank notes that the merger with Dixy did not bring any negative surprises and the company’s long-term goals remained unchanged. As the acquired company is integrated into Magnit’s business model, an increase in profitability and positive synergies can be expected.
The main difficulty at the initial stage of Dixy’s integration into Magnit’s business was not to lose the position of the acquired company, and this was successful, says Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline-Analytics. Further, according to him, work will go on increasing profitability, efficiency of procurement, logistics and IT. Burmistrov notes that, taking into account the restrictions introduced throughout Russia, as well as inflation, as a rule, it is the federal networks that are the main beneficiaries of this situation. He believes that it is the largest retailers – Magnit, X5, Lenta and others. – will receive additional traffic and win the competition for a buyer from local networks and non-network facilities. Earlier, X5 Group announced an increase in revenue for 9 months of 2021 by 10% to RUB 1.5 trillion. “Lenta” has not yet published the results for this period.
Alexey Krivoshapko, Director of Prosperity Capital Management, notes that Magnit has been demonstrating an improvement in the company’s efficiency over the last 5-6 quarters, which can be seen in sales and operating profitability. But it is too early to talk about any significant impact on the overall business of the deal with Dixy, since the first results of such acquisitions are usually visible in 2-3 quarters, and the results can be summed up in a year and a half.