Magnit publishes first financial results after acquisition of Dixy

The main difficulty at the initial stage of Dixy’s integration into Magnit’s business was not to lose the position of the acquired company, and this was successful, says Mikhail Burmistrov, General Director of Infoline-Analytics. Further, according to him, work will go on increasing profitability, efficiency of procurement, logistics and IT. Burmistrov notes that, taking into account the restrictions introduced throughout Russia, as well as inflation, as a rule, it is the federal networks that are the main beneficiaries of this situation. He believes that it is the largest retailers – Magnit, X5, Lenta and others. – will receive additional traffic and win the competition for a buyer from local networks and non-network facilities. Earlier, X5 Group announced an increase in revenue for 9 months of 2021 by 10% to RUB 1.5 trillion. “Lenta” has not yet published the results for this period.