Matt Damon becomes Crypto.com Ambassador

Academy Award Winner Actor Matt Damon Becomes Ambassador For Hong Kong Cryptocurrency Platform Crypto.com

https://t.co/YmDlnUIfTV is launching an ad blitz spearheaded by Matt Damon as the platform tries to bring digital assets to customers in more than 20 countries https://t.co/B3gMz6nxra – Markets Insider (@MktsInsider) October 28, 2021

“I’ve never done something like this before. Our cooperation can take on a long-term character “, – commented Damon.

The actor gave his consent to Crypto.com after the platform donated $ 1 million to the Water.org charity he supports and pledged to promote the initiative among users.

The created non-profit organization aims to provide access to clean drinking water to residents of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Crypto.com has donated a total of $ 100 million to promote the Fortune Favors the Brave campaign in 20 countries. It was directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister, produced by – David Fincher.

In addition to Damon, actress and former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey, basketball star Carmelo Anthony and snowboarder Lindsay Jacobellis will also take part in the marketing campaign.

Recall, before Crypto.com signed sponsorship agreements with Formula 1 and separately with one of its stables Aston Martin Cognizant. In addition, the platform has partnerships with the UFC, Serie A Football Italy, Paris Saint-Germain, Philadelphia 76ers and Montreal Canadiens.

