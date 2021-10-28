Matt Damon will become the face of crypto exchanger :: RBC.Crypto

Crypto.com service will sign an advertising contract with the actor as part of a new marketing strategy for which it is planned to spend about $ 100 million

Actor Matt Damon will sign an advertising contract with crypto exchange Crypto.com and become the face of the platform, Bloomberg reports. The company plans to spend about $ 100 million on a new marketing strategy to attract new users. Crypto.com has managed to increase its user base tenfold over the past year amid growing interest in cryptocurrencies.

“I hope this is the beginning of a great long-term partnership,” said Damon.

Crypto.com signed a sponsorship deal with British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin in March. In 2021, the company returned to Formula 1 after a 61-year hiatus. Its cars bear the logos of the crypto exchanger. In June, the service became a global partner of Formula 1. The Crypto.com logo is now displayed on the championship tracks until the end of the current season, which ends on December 5 in Abu Dhabi.

Damon is not the first celebrity to advertise cryptocurrency. For example, Hollywood actor Terry Crews released his own digital currency, and boxer Floyd Mayweather went to weigh-in before a fight against blogger Logan Paul in a T-shirt with the Ethereum Max logo.

