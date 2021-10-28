Mercedes presented a new convertible SL with 585 hp engine :: Autonews

Mercedes has unveiled the next generation SL Cabriolet from the AMG division and is now part of the sports car lineup. The novelty has replaced the AMG GT Roadster supercar in the lineup.
The Germans claim to have developed a completely new generation from scratch, one of their oldest models, which has been produced since 1954. Aluminum, stainless steel and magnesium were widely used in the design of the convertible, thanks to which the platform weighing only 270 kg turned out to be 18% stiffer than the chassis of its predecessor.
The Mercedes-AMG SL has a three-piece soft roof weighing 26 kg, which can be folded and unfolded in 15 seconds at speeds up to 50 km / h. The main element of the cabriolet’s exterior is the signature Panamericana radiator grille with vertical slats – the “calling card” of AMG sports cars.
The cabin has a 12.3-inch virtual dashboard with interface settings, as well as an 11.9-inch display of the MBUX infotainment complex, which is adjustable from 12 to 32 degrees. In addition, the equipment includes a head-up display with augmented reality, as well as electrically adjustable seats and the Airscarf system, which directs warm air to the neck area of the driver and passenger when the top is open.
As for the engines, the basic version of the convertible, designated SL 55, received a 4.0-liter twin-turbo “eight”, developing 475 hp. and 700 Nm of torque. The same engine on the top version with the index “63” is boosted to 585 forces and 800 Newton meters. Both units operate in conjunction with a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.
Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is able to gain the first “hundred” in 3.9 seconds, and SL 63 – in 3.6 seconds. In the first case, the maximum speed is 295 km / h, and in the second – 315 km / h. It is possible that later the model will have a more powerful version with a hybrid power plant.
Sales of the new Mercedes-AMG SL will begin in 2022. Car prices will be announced later.
Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.