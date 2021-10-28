Mercedes presented a new convertible SL with 585 hp engine :: Autonews

Mercedes has unveiled the next generation SL Cabriolet from the AMG division and is now part of the sports car lineup. The novelty has replaced the AMG GT Roadster supercar in the lineup.

The Germans claim to have developed a completely new generation from scratch, one of their oldest models, which has been produced since 1954. Aluminum, stainless steel and magnesium were widely used in the design of the convertible, thanks to which the platform weighing only 270 kg turned out to be 18% stiffer than the chassis of its predecessor.

The Mercedes-AMG SL has a three-piece soft roof weighing 26 kg, which can be folded and unfolded in 15 seconds at speeds up to 50 km / h. The main element of the cabriolet’s exterior is the signature Panamericana radiator grille with vertical slats – the “calling card” of AMG sports cars.