Microsoft is as close as possible to Apple in the race of the most expensive companies

Microsoft shares gained almost 5% after the company reported a record profit for the quarter of $ 20.5 billion. As a result, Microsoft’s capitalization is close to Apple’s value.

Microsoft software developer shares rose 4.74% to $ 324.8 per share as of 17:52 Moscow time. The market value of the company increased to $ 2.44 billion. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $ 148.9. Thus, the capitalization of Microsoft is as close as possible to the value of Apple, which is still the most expensive company in the world and costs about $ 2.46 trillion.

By 18:41 Moscow time, Microsoft shares grew by 4% and traded at $ 322 per share. Apple traded at $ 149 (+ 0.1%).

Demand for the software developer’s stock rose after Microsoft reported an increase in financial results for the 11th straight quarter. Several analysts raised their target prices for the stock, saying profit margins across the company’s business were very strong.

Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter increased by 22% to $ 45.3 billion. The company’s net profit for July-September grew by 48%, to a record $ 20.5 billion, which was facilitated by the rapid growth of the cloud business. For the quarter, Microsoft cloud services brought $ 20.7 billion (+ 36%) of revenue. The company now ranks second in terms of cloud market share after Amazon and is ahead of Google and IBM.

“I think this is an additional driver for the stock,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance. – It just shows that [Microsoft] in this race of cloud services continues to increase its share. ” According to Ives, Microsoft shares could surpass the $ 400 mark per share.

The majority of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv see potential for further growth in the company’s shares: 40 analysts recommend buying, two – holding. The consensus forecast for the next 12 months for Microsoft is $ 352.9, which implies upside potential of about 9% from current levels. Analysts at Citi see the greatest upside potential in the securities, expecting the price to rise to $ 407 per share, that is, by another 26%.

Apple is to release quarterly results on Thursday. They could be the next catalyst in the race to become the most valuable company in the world. Earlier, analysts of several investment companies warned of a possible negative impact on the company’s results from a decrease in iPhone 13 production in 2021 due to a global shortage of microcircuits and the closure of factories in Asia.

