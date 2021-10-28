MiG-29 destroyed a missile fired by an F-5 fighter – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The destruction of the missile by the Iranian MiG-29 was shown on video.

A video has been posted on the Web where the Iranian MiG-29 is practicing the destruction of a missile launched by an F-5 Tiger II aircraft.

As noted by the portal The Drive, it is not often possible to see such footage, especially when it comes to some of the most secret air forces in the world.

In the video footage, the MiG-29 and F-5 are starting to fly side by side, with the Fulcrum located behind the left wing of the American fighter. When the MiG aligns with the F-5, the latter launches an aerial target and moves to the right. A moment later, the MiG-29 fires one missile from under the right wing. The time between the launch of the second missile and the defeat of the first is no more than four seconds.

The portal’s observer has no doubts that the MiG-29 used the Soviet R-73 Vympel air-to-air heat-seeking missile. It entered service in 1984, but remains in service due to its high maneuverability and the fact that it can be tracked through a helmet-mounted target designation system, as well as using radar or infrared search and tracking systems. The maximum range of the R-73 missile is about 30 kilometers

Although the MiG-29s are old fighters, they represent a relatively powerful potential of the Iranian Air Force, which has long been seriously limited by sanctions, the author notes.

The fact that they are included in Tehran’s missile defense system, and also participate in escorting VIP aircraft, testifies to how important the MiG-29s are for Iran.

Live-fire exercises like these are valuable because they give pilots a rare opportunity to gain real-life experience with infrared-guided missiles.