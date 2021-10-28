Mishustin announced the creation of new drugs for covid

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted the work of scientists and representatives of the medical community who are fighting the coronavirus and creating new drugs for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. The head of government addressed the participants of the VIII Congress of the National Medical Chamber Union of the medical community via video link.

“Throughout the country, there is an opportunity to be vaccinated against this dangerous infection and to protect ourselves and others,” the prime minister said. “Thanks to domestic scientists and researchers, we have not one, but several effective vaccines. New drugs are being developed.”

According to Mishustin, the government is doing everything possible to support the health care system in a difficult period.

“For more than a year and a half, every day in extremely difficult conditions, you have been saving people’s lives,” the head of the Cabinet of Ministers addressed to the doctors.

The prime minister asked doctors to further inform patients about vaccination as the only “reliable weapon” that can stop the rise in the incidence of covid.

“It is important that citizens take a responsible approach to their health and get vaccinated. It is necessary to tell them why this is necessary,” the prime minister said. His address was broadcast by the Russia 24 channel and the Look media platform.

Earlier, the director of the Gamaleya Research Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that vaccination with Sputnik V and subsequent revaccination with a nasal drug would probably be able to protect one hundred percent against coronavirus. According to him, the nasal vaccine will be able to create local immunity and stop the coronavirus at the “gateway”.