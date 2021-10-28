Mitsubishi unveils new generation hybrid Outlander :: Autonews

Mitsubishi Motors has introduced a hybrid modification of the new generation Outlander crossover, which has received the traditional designation PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid EV). So far, the Japanese have shown a car for the home market, but soon the hybrid will reach other countries.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is based on the modular platform CMF-C / D of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, on which the new generation Nissan X-Trail has already been built. The crossover is driven by two electric motors, one on each axle. The front-end engine develops 116 horsepower and 195 Nm of torque, and the output of the unit to the rear wheels is 136 horsepower and 195 Newton meters.
Under the hood of the crossover is a 2.4-liter 133-horsepower naturally aspirated gasoline engine operating on the Atkinson economy cycle. The combustion engine is used exclusively as a generator, recharging the 20 kWh battery while driving.
The declared fuel consumption is 6.2 liters per 100 kilometers according to the WLTP standard. Exclusively on electric traction without using the internal combustion engine, the crossover can travel up to 87 kilometers.
The batteries can also be recharged using the braking energy recovery system, which has five levels of intensity. The hybrid can be controlled with one pedal – acceleration and deceleration are controlled by the degree of effort on the accelerator.
In Japan, sales of the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will begin in the coming months, with the car reaching other markets in 2022. Pricing for the crossover has yet to be announced.
