Mitsubishi unveils new generation hybrid Outlander :: Autonews

Mitsubishi Motors has introduced a hybrid modification of the new generation Outlander crossover, which has received the traditional designation PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid EV). So far, the Japanese have shown a car for the home market, but soon the hybrid will reach other countries.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is based on the modular platform CMF-C / D of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, on which the new generation Nissan X-Trail has already been built. The crossover is driven by two electric motors, one on each axle. The front-end engine develops 116 horsepower and 195 Nm of torque, and the output of the unit to the rear wheels is 136 horsepower and 195 Newton meters.

Under the hood of the crossover is a 2.4-liter 133-horsepower naturally aspirated gasoline engine operating on the Atkinson economy cycle. The combustion engine is used exclusively as a generator, recharging the 20 kWh battery while driving.