https://ria.ru/20211028/moldaviya-1756761383.html

Moldova will buy 1.5 million cubic meters of gas from Naftogaz

Moldova will buy one and a half million cubic meters of gas from Naftogaz – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Moldova will buy 1.5 million cubic meters of gas from Naftogaz

Moldova has signed an agreement on the purchase of fuel from the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, the press service of the Public Property Agency under the government reported … RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T20: 47

2021-10-28T20: 47

2021-10-28T21: 49

economy

moldavia

naftogaz of ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756759999_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_e79c8c9717b567e52729d64f8fe432c3.jpg

CHISINAU, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Moldova has signed an agreement on the purchase of fuel from the Ukrainian company Naftogaz, the press service of the Agency for Public Property under the government of the republic reported. Previously, the country held three such tenders. The first was won by the Polish PGNiG, the second – by the Dutch Vitol, the third – again by PGNiG and the Swiss DXT Commodities. This decision was made to assess the possibility of importing gas from alternative sources, as well as to balance the low pressure in the pipeline. Moldova purchased fuel from Gazprom under an agreement 2008, September 30, his term expired. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month. At the same time, the price of fuel rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The Russian state corporation is ready to continue deliveries only if the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. Otherwise, cooperation may be suspended in December. “Moldovagaz” reported that consumption in the country temporarily exceeds supplies and may lead to problems. Parliament on October 22 introduced a state of emergency due to the energy crisis in order to be able to quickly allocate funds from the budget for additional gas volumes.

https://ria.ru/20211028/gazprom-1756734543.html

https://ria.ru/20211028/elektroenergiya-1756733123.html

moldavia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756759999_250-0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_950c377cfb3d5759f994b8987cf62fbc.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, moldavia, naftogaz of ukraine