Moldova will buy gas from Ukraine amid difficulties in negotiations with Russia :: Business :: RBC

Last week, the head of the National Security Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that Prime Minister Denis Shmygal received a letter from his Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilitsa asking for help with a certain amount of gas. He promised that Kiev would transfer gas to Chisinau on terms of return.

As reported on October 28 by the general director of the “Operator of GTS of Ukraine” Sergei Makogon, in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Kiev provided Moldova with a loan of 15 million cubic meters. m to stabilize the pressure in the Moldovan GTS during the organization of additional purchases.

According to Der Spiegel, the Moldovan authorities have also turned to Germany for help. The head of state, Maia Sandu, voiced this request to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the latter’s visit to Moldova at the end of September, the newspaper wrote.

Russia and Moldova signed a gas supply contract in 2006 and then extended it several times. The next term of the agreement expired on September 30, and then the parties extended it until the end of October. Under the agreements adopted, the cost of gas is revised on the basis of a special formula that takes into account the dynamics of fuel prices on the world market.

Chisinau has not yet been able to agree on a new contract with Gazprom. On October 22, the country’s parliament declared a state of emergency due to the energy crisis. The Russian company said it is ready to extend the contract if Moldova fully repays its debt, which Gazprom estimates at $ 709 million. The company threatened to stop deliveries to the country if payment is not made in full and a new contract is not signed on time.

In response, Moldova said that they would continue negotiations and would seek from Gazprom a “fair” gas price, which should be calculated according to a formula offered to other states with long-term contracts. On October 28, Gavrilica said that the parties have made “some progress” in the negotiations, while Chisinau continues to look for alternative sources of natural gas.