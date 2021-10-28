Moon NFT-X new collection on Binance

If you are interested in the topic of NFT, you have noticed that most of the work on the marketplaces is presented by individual authors, most of them are static illustrations or digitized paintings.

Also in vogue is the use of NFT, where tokens can be used to verify the originality of the product. As with any technology trend, there are also many speculators here who are trying to make money on NFT. For example, celebrities who sell their videos or photos using NFTs to people who are willing to pay thousands of dollars for them. There are currently several online markets where NFT is traded.

An example of the use of NFT is also the collectible blockchain game CryptoKitties, in which you collect, breed and subsequently exchange virtual cats. Some, for example, have been sold for over $ 100,000. NFT can also be used in regular games where you can buy unique collectibles.

But a group of enthusiasts appeared, who came together and decided to create truly interesting and unique works. And their first joint project is proof of this – Moon NFT-X, really turned out to be interesting.

The entire limited collection presented is separate areas, such as impact craters on the surface of our earth’s satellite.

Having a unique piece of the Moon in your collection is a rather rare chance, because you become the owner of one of 200 unique pieces of a celestial body.

If you think that the moon token is only a unique collectible, then you are wrong. After purchase, go to nft-x.space and you will be able to declare yourself on the digital satellite map of our earth.

It should be noted that Moon NFT-X holders will be able to participate in the initial coin offering.

The most interesting question is, what will be the initial cost? The first available tokens will be on sale from just $ 200.

All 210 areas of the lunar surface will be divided, each of which will have its own crater and you can call the area by its own name.

In the event that there is very little lunar space left on the NFT-X site, the cost will be higher than the initial one.

If you want to buy a lunar crater with the largest diameter or with the name of a famous scientist, then the demand and cost for it will be much higher.

We hope that the NFT-X team will continue to delight us with the same interesting projects.