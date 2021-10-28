More than 2 thousand beds for patients with COVID-19 have been deployed in hospitals in Primorye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Primorye, the number of patients with coronavirus who have applied to clinics is growing daily. If last week the outpatient infectious diseases center received about 100 people every day, then since the beginning of this week – from October 25 – the figure has increased to 180. The daily number of hospitalizations is increasing, more than 1500 people are being treated in hospitals. Doctors are deploying additional beds in hospitals – today there are already 2,111 of them, according to the regional health ministry.

“Such an increase in the incidence is associated with the beginning of the epidemiological autumn season. Last year, it also fell at the end of October and increased until the end of December. This year it was possible to stop the spread of the infection by creating herd immunity until September-October. However, the rate of vaccination was too slow. Therefore, now the region is again preparing for a significant increase in morbidity, “- said First Deputy Minister of Health of Primorye Tamara Kurchenko.

Doctors call the rumors about the connection between the increase in the incidence rate and the increase in the rate of vaccination as unfounded and unsubstantiated. After vaccination, immunity is formed after 21 days, that is, with a two-component vaccine, immunity will appear only after 42 days. During this period, it is necessary to especially take care of health – avoiding a mass gathering of people, use personal protective equipment.

“A person does not get an infection from vaccination, this is a myth. The vaccine against any disease does not give 100% protection, but the course of the disease will be mild, the risks of severe complications will decrease. And most importantly, the vaccinated person has no threat to his life, ”the ministry said.

Recall that on October 28, in Primorye, the record for the daily increase in cases of covid was updated – 270 new cases, this number was recorded in the region for the first time in the entire pandemic. Also, seven deaths were recorded per day – so far for Primorye this is the maximum figure, the same number was recorded in July 2021.

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation reports that the most reliable way to protect against covid is vaccination. According to Murashko, in Russia, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

In Primorye, on October 26, among the sick were 683 residents of the region who had undergone a full course of vaccination. This is 0.15% of all vaccinated, which is a low figure (no more than 2.5%). Then 484,449 people were vaccinated, now, on October 28, – 499,292.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 75 402 people fell ill with covid in the region, 66 890 recovered, 1250 died.

Most of the cases in the Russian Federation, according to Rospotrebnadzor, now account for people over 65 years old.

As a reminder, more than 200 vaccination points have been opened in the region. From October 30 to November 7, they will all work seven days a week.