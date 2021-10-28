More than a quarter of those who passed the population census took part in it online :: Society :: RBC

The opportunity to take part in the online census, according to Malkov, has become “a major innovation.” You can go through the census the old fashioned way, after waiting for the census taker at home. In addition, you can come to the census districts or the MFC. Malkov recalled that now over 44 thousand stationary census areas have been opened throughout the country. Their work is supported by 314 thousand census takers, which is half as much as in the last census, thanks to digital technologies, the head of Rosstat said.

Malkov said that in order to reduce the risk of infection for all census participants, enumerators are provided with masks and gloves and undergo regular PCR testing. “In general, everything has been done to minimize any risks, so that all participants feel confident and secure,” he said.

Population census began in Russia



The all-Russian population census takes place from October 15 to November 14 this year. It was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed several times due to the coronavirus. In addition to Russian citizens, stateless people who permanently reside in Russia and foreigners can participate in the census.

On the basis of the information obtained during the census, the authorities will make decisions on the development of regions, the construction of roads and infrastructure, and adopt new laws. With the help of this data, entrepreneurs will be able to understand whether it is worth opening new production facilities in a certain territory, building storage facilities, warehouses, and real estate. That is why, according to the head of Rosstat, the slogan “We create the future” was chosen for the census.