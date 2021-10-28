Moscow and Seoul follow the exchange rate – Newspaper Kommersant No. 198 (7160) from 10/29/2021

South Korean Foreign Minister Jong Ui Young on Thursday completed his visit to Moscow, the main events of which were negotiations with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and the closing ceremony of the Year of Mutual Exchanges. Seoul counts on developing business ties with the Russian Federation and hopes that Moscow will help break the deadlock in the negotiations on a Korean settlement. President Moon Jae-in, who has relied on rapprochement with the DPRK, is looking for Russian support ahead of the elections scheduled for March in order to still write down relations with the North for himself.

The closing ceremony of the Year of Mutual Exchanges at the Maly Theater and the talks between South Korean Foreign Minister Jong Ui Young and Sergei Lavrov at the Foreign Ministry’s Reception House on Spiridonovka determined the tone and content of the minister’s three-day visit to Moscow, which ended on Thursday. On the last day of his stay in Moscow, the head of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, among other issues, agreed on the final details of the opening ceremony of the new building of the South Korean Cultural Center scheduled for November 12. He will move to the very heart of the city – to Arbat, 24.

“Russia and the Republic of Korea are strategic partners. With President Moon coming to power, the government, as its main foreign policy strategy, began to pursue the New Northern Policy to expand cooperation with Russia and other countries of Eurasia. Russia is a key partner in the implementation of the New Northern Policy, ”the South Korean minister said while in Moscow. Thus, he confirmed that South Korea has actually become an exception in the list of US strategic allies in the Indo-Pacific region, having managed not only to stay away from the war of sanctions, but also to continue developing business ties with Moscow.

The intensification of the Russian direction of Seoul’s foreign policy is largely due to the interests of South Korean business.

Four years ago, at the III Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, President Moon Jae In proclaimed the concept of “nine bridges”, which became a “road map” of bilateral cooperation. The concept presupposes cooperation, in particular, in such areas as energy, transport, shipbuilding, agriculture, education, and healthcare. She pays special attention to the development of joint investment projects in Siberia, the Far East and the Arctic.

The second pillar of cooperation is interaction in resolving issues related to security on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing diplomatic sources in Seoul, one of the main goals of Jung Ui Young’s visit to Moscow was to get the support of the Russian authorities to “continue the stalled talks with Pyongyang on denuclearization.”

It is noteworthy that when the South Korean Foreign Minister was playing his diplomatic game in Moscow, his deputy Ham Sang Wook was in Washington for high-level bilateral consultations on disarmament and non-proliferation.

From the American side, Deputy Secretary of State Bonnie Jenkins took part in the consultations. The talks in Washington were the first consultations in this format since the arrival of President Joe Biden’s administration in the White House. The final statement notes that the parties agreed “to continue close coordination not only on traditional issues, including the non-proliferation of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, but also on new security challenges, including in space.”

Meanwhile, Pyongyang also made its move in the Korean game. On Wednesday, speaking in New York in the first committee of the UN General Assembly, the first secretary of the DPRK mission Kim In Chol criticized the United States. According to the diplomat, Washington annually spends more than $ 700 billion on the development of supersonic weapons, long-range high-precision guided weapons, new-generation intercontinental ballistic missiles, strategic nuclear bombers – “and all of this is supposed to be used against the DPRK in a future war.” “To resolve the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula, the United States must definitely abandon its hostile policy and double standards towards the DPRK, forever abandon offensive military exercises and the introduction of strategic nuclear assets on and around the Korean Peninsula,” said Kim In Chul.

While Pyongyang is shifting responsibility for the escalation in the region to Washington and Seoul, North Korea’s neighbors are expressing concern about North Korea’s muscle flexing. Its latest manifestation in October was the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile from the coastal region in the northeast of the country.

In a situation where the threat of a new confrontation on the Korean Peninsula remains quite real, President Moon Jae In, who has made a strategic stake on rapprochement with the DPRK, is looking for Moscow’s support in order to write relations with the North into his asset.

This is especially important for him, given the upcoming presidential elections in South Korea – they are scheduled for March next year. As follows from the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry following the talks, Seoul can be satisfied. “The Russian Federation and the Republic of Korea are committed to similar approaches to resolving the entire range of problems in the subregion, advocate their political and diplomatic settlement, support the idea of ​​an early resumption of the negotiation process between all parties involved,” the Russian ministry confirmed, commenting on the visit of the head of South Korean diplomacy to Moscow.

