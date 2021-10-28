Moscow City Hall threatened businesses with 1 million rubles fines for work in lockdown

The capital’s headquarters for combating coronavirus recalled the non-working days and explained what restrictions will apply during this period. Organizations and legal entities that continued to work despite the ban may be fined up to 1 million rubles. Their activities can be suspended for up to three months.

“If the organization continues to work despite the fact that it was supposed to suspend its activities in accordance with the decree of the Mayor of Moscow, the company will incur administrative responsibility. For individual entrepreneurs, this is a fine in the amount of 50 thousand to 1 million rubles. and suspension of activities for up to 90 days. For the same period, they can suspend the work of legal entities, the amount of the fine will be from 300 thousand to 1 million rubles. “

From October 28 to November 7, due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19, shops, fitness centers, cinemas, beauty salons and almost all service enterprises, with the exception of pharmacies and grocery stores, will be closed in Moscow. Restaurants are allowed to work takeaway. Over the past day, 5789 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow, 91 people have died.

