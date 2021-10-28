Moscow will count Muscovites – Business – Kommersant

The Moscow Mayor’s Office wants to study the dynamics of the population and the nature of movement of city residents and tourists based on data from mobile operators. To obtain detailed reporting on the movements of people at different times of the day, the city announced a tender for 405 million rubles over the course of two years. Experts believe that collecting such statistics can be useful for traffic management, but are reminded of the risks of data leaks.

Moscow plans to collect information on the location and movement of citizens through the data of mobile operators, follows from the terms of the tender of the Department of Information Technology (DIT), posted on the portal of public procurement on October 27. The cost of the tender for the provision of “regular and additional statistical reports on the number and dynamics of population movements in 2021–2022” is 405.4 million rubles. The first to draw attention to it was the We Can Explain Telegram channel.

According to the terms of reference, the reports should include data on changes in the population size, its density, dynamics of movement, including the route from home to work. The city also wants to study the socio-demographic characteristics and changes in the number of tourists with “their distribution over the overnight areas.” The reports will be compiled based on the processing of data on “radio signal events in the mobile network”. For example, under the zone of stay at night, customers mean the place where the subscriber spent the maximum time from 23:00 at night to 6:00 in the morning for all days of the calendar month. Daytime, where the subscriber visits most often, involves fixing the stay from 10:00 to 17:00.

As stated in the documentation for the competition, the data will be used “in planning and monitoring activities for the development of Moscow’s territories, as well as for solving operational urban problems.”

The DIT of Moscow told Kommersant that “geoanalytics is the most effective way to analyze what infrastructure is needed in each district and predict how the city will change in the coming months and years.” The department clarified that they are already using the statistics of cellular operators: “Anonymized geoanalytics allows you to verify the data already in the city, for example, from ticket systems, in order to make more accurate decisions. It is also used to train traffic models on the basis of which traffic decisions are made. ”

Unlike previous contracts, the new agreement provides for mandatory interaction with all operators of the Big Four, and this will allow getting a more accurate picture of the number and dynamics of population movements, explains the DIT. The use of socio-demographic characteristics, they added, will make it possible to more accurately determine which groups of the population live or work in specific territories, and take into account their needs when planning the development of these territories.

“For example, this will help to choose the optimal place for the placement of playgrounds and sports grounds or infrastructure for older citizens,” the DIT says.

This is not the first time that the Moscow Mayor’s Office has been collecting data on the movement of citizens. As Kommersant reported in October 2020, the mayor’s office planned to place 220 hardware and software systems at public transport stops in order to collect MAC addresses of user devices and track pedestrian movement on them. Later, Kommersant’s sources reported that they were planning to abandon the project: there was a technical problem in collecting data due to the update of the Android and iOS operating systems.

“Practice shows that any collection of information about citizens, from data on public services to video recordings from CCTV cameras, ends with the appearance on the darknet of offers to sell this information,” emphasizes Yaroslav, head of IT & IP disputes resolution at Rustam Kurmaev & Partners. Schitzle. The threat lies in the lack of adequate protection and real responsibility for data breaches, he notes. Such statistics can be useful, the expert admits, but the authorities have other tools to determine population density, tourist inflow and other parameters.

